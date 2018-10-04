North Forrest, Collins ride 4-game win streaks into region matchup

EATONVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Four of Collins’ six games this season have been one-possession affairs – the Tigers prevailing in three of those contests.
Head coach Eric Booth believes that experience helps Collins (5-1) as region 8-2A play begins and the postseason looms.
The Tigers visit North Forrest (4-3) on Friday night. The Eagles have won their last four games.
“For later on down the road, I’ve been telling my kids the first five, six games are to get ready for the playoffs,” Booth said. “So now we’re getting ready for district time right now I know North Forrest is a pretty decent team. They got a good offense coordinator, they got a good defensive coordinator.”
