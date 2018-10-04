MS native pens book about Jasper County

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - What started more than 20 years ago came full circle in June 2018 with the completion of Reflections of Local History--- Jasper County, Mississippi.
“My efforts began in 1997 in the form of a website devoted to the village of Vossburg,” said author Keith Wilkerson. “Over the years, pages were added as I obtained additional information and historic photographs. Eventually, I accumulated information that covered pretty much the entire county.”
A native of Harrison County, Wilkerson’s connection to Jasper County comes from his mother and her parents.
“My mother grew up in Vossburg and my grandparents lived there from the '40's until they died,” he said. “As a child, I spent a considerable amount of time visiting in Vossburg and gained a great admiration for the area.”
Vossburg is considered an unincorporated community in Jasper County roughly an hour outside of Hattiesburg. Much of Wilkerson’s documentation on the county lived on a website accessible for everyone to see. Others even contributed to his collection of information.
“In June of 2018, I received notice that my web space provider was discontinuing the service and I would need to relocate the Jasper Historic website,” he said. “After giving it some thought, I decided that turning the web pages into a printed format would better guarantee the preservation of the materials. A few weeks of concentrated work later, I had a book.”
The book dates back as far as 1830 incorporating information Wilkerson describes as “most of the larger Jasper communities.”
“While it is a amateur body of work, the format is entertaining” he said. “A few maps to obscure locations are also included.”
As a history enthusiast, Wilkerson enjoys sifting through old photos, documents, etc. detailing the past and that would be one of his inspirations to create the book.
“I've always been a history buff and more so of local history,” he said. “Local history tends to be the interesting things that are forgotten or never recorded; the sort of things that used to be repeated on the front porches at night or around a fireplace.”
Growing up around his family with a deep culture rooted in Southern Mississippi would be another reason for Wilkerson to devote years to create Reflections of Local History--- Jasper County, Mississippi.
“I was fortunate enough to know my great-great grandparents and a grandmother who lived to be 96,” he said. “I enjoyed talking with them about the olden days and how things used to be. These influences instilled a desire to write and record as much as I could find on the subject communities and recreational attractions.”
Wilkerson is no stranger to writing about Jasper County. He previously published the novel “The Bridge to Church Road,” which was set in the county. He hasn’t ruled out writing more books about the area, either.
“I have no immediate plans to write another book; however, I have been thinking about an expansion of the current Jasper history book,” he said.
Reflections of Local History--- Jasper County, Mississippi can be purchased on Amazon or Kindle.
