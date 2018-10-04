Jones College and PRCC ready for 88th annual “Catfight”

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The 88th annual “Catfight” goes down on Thursday night in Poplarville when PRCC hosts Jones College at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats (0-5) seek their first win of the season against the No. Bobcats (4-1). Jones has turned into the “cardiac cats” through five games. Three of JC’s games have been decided by three points or less, including a last-second loss to Holmes that came on a desperation pass. Third-year head coach Steve Buckley believes it’s good experience for an inexperienced team.
“We’re a young football team, it shows on and off the field,” Buckley said. “We’ve got 41 freshmen out of 55 players. Sometimes I think I should’ve been a dentist because I pull teeth every day. This game is what they call it, a ‘catfight.’ It will be a tough battle for both football teams. Pearl River came in here two years ago with not a winning record and beat us on homecoming 30-26. I know this is a new day and time, a new year but I know Ted [Egger] and his staff do a great job coaching. They understand X’s and O’s. We’ve got to be ready to play a four-quarter football game.”
