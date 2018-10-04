Jones College and PRCC ready for 88th annual “Catfight”

“We’re a young football team, it shows on and off the field,” Buckley said. “We’ve got 41 freshmen out of 55 players. Sometimes I think I should’ve been a dentist because I pull teeth every day. This game is what they call it, a ‘catfight.’ It will be a tough battle for both football teams. Pearl River came in here two years ago with not a winning record and beat us on homecoming 30-26. I know this is a new day and time, a new year but I know Ted [Egger] and his staff do a great job coaching. They understand X’s and O’s. We’ve got to be ready to play a four-quarter football game.”