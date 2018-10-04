Hattiesburg Arts Council presents Brown Bag concert series

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Arts Council kicked off its Brown Bag Concert series today at the fountain behind City Hall. The event kicked off at 11:30 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.
This concert was put on to help promote the arts in the Hub City and raise money for the Arts Council.
Kids and adults laughed and danced to the music of Charles Carter who was the featured musician at the event.
The lunchtime concert series runs every Thursday during the month of October featuring live music from local artists performing various music styles.
Several restaurants in the downtown area make brown bag lunches that folks can buy for 7 dollars. Today’s food was provided by the Keg and Barrel.
“I think it’s important that the students hear different genres of music and are able to affiliate with their classmates outside the classroom as well,” Olivia McNair said.
Next Thursday’s music will be provided by the Mississippi Coast Stompers along with good food from the Thirsty Hippo for just $7 dollars.
