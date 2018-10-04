Gulfport man wins big on Wheel of Fortune

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Being on Wheel of Fortune was a bucket list item for Gulfport resident L.J. Gaddis. So, he auditioned for the show in New Orleans, made it and made the 2 ½ day drive out to California to be on Wheel of Fortune.
"Growing up, since I was 6 years old, I always watched Wheel of Fortune, sitting at home, solving every puzzle,” Gaddis said. “I told my wife about a year ago that I wanted to be on there.”
Gaddis auditioned with 45 others, and two weeks later his wife got a phone call.
“She said she had a surprise for me when I got home,” Gaddis added. “She said Wheel of Fortune called, so on July 25, we packed up at 12:30 in the morning, hit the road, drove to California and I taped the show.”
After taping the show, and winning a week-long trip to the Bahamas, Gaddis and the family got back in the car and drove back to Mississippi.
“It’s the experience I went for,” he said. “I’ve never seen a mountain a day in my life until I drove to California. We went up mountains and down mountains. I’ve got about 100 pictures of just mountains. I was telling my wife to drive and see God’s beauty, that’s what it was all about for me."
