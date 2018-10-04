Gov. Bryant proclaims Oct. as College Application Month

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Governor Phil Bryant recently proclaimed the month of Oct. as College Application Month for Mississippi. Throughout the month, dozens of schools across the state will recognize the college application process and how it can be a barrier to some high school students when pursuing posts-secondary education.
Due to an absence of information or support, schools are encouraging students to take advantage of assistance provided through the College Countdown MS events.
Dr. Alfred Ranks Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education says the key to success is taking the first step.
“Completing a college degree begins with completing a college application,” said Rankins Jr. “I appreciate Governor Bryant highlighting the importance of obtaining a post-secondary degree and encouraging Mississippi’s high school students to take this important first step.”
Some of the activities planned for students include Application Day, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Days, and College Signing Day, which is designed to replicate the excitement of athletic signing days.
The following schools in the Pine Belt are hosting College Countdown events:
- Taylorsville High School
- Hattiesburg High School
- Columbia High School
- Stringer Attendance Center
- East Marion High School
- Mount Olive Attendance Center
- Collins High School
- Heidelberg High School
