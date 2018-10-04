Future of Alaska oil check program weighs on governor's race

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, student Shania Sommer of Palmer, Alaska, announces that nearly every Alaskan will receive $2,072 from the year's oil dividend check during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. For decades, Alaska residents have shared in the state’s oil wealth and eagerly anticipated the reveal of the annual check’s amount and dreamed about how they’d use their portion. More recently, the excitement has been muted as Gov. Bill Walker and state legislators have capped the payout in response to Alaska’s budget deficit. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) (AP)