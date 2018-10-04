Former state employee going to prison for embezzlement

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A former state employee is going to prison for embezzling $63,864.18 while employed at the Mississippi Public Employees' Retirement System (PERS), announced Attorney General Jim Hood.
Amanda Ruth Combs, 32, of Brandon, was sentenced Thursday on three counts of Embezzlement by a State Employee by Warren County Circuit Court Judge M. James Chaney, Jr. Judge Chaney sentenced Combs to 10 years in prison with five of those years suspended, leaving Combs with five years to serve and five years on supervised probation.
The sentences for each count are to run concurrently to each other, leaving Combs a total of five years to serve behind bars followed by five years of supervised probation. Additionally, Combs was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs and $500 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.
She must also pay $30,917.62 in restitution today. PERS has already recovered $32,946.56.
"We appreciate the very just sentence handed down by Judge Chaney," said General Hood. "Full restitution with time to serve will insure this defendant pays due penance for this crime."
This case was investigated by Roger Wade and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander of the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division.
