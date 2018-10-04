FBI hands over report from Kavanaugh investigation

“Thirty-six years ago this happened. I had one beer, right. I had one beer. Well you think I was not. There was one girl. Oh good. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was that? I don’t know, I don’t know. What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house either upstairs downstairs where was it? But I had one beer. That’s the one thing I remember. And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful incredible young kids. They destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people,” he said.