Economics expert says USMCA is ‘refinement’ of NAFTA

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Economic experts, including those at the University of Southern Mississippi, are continuing to analyze a new international trade agreement that updates NAFTA, or the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Much of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, won’t take affect for a couple of years, but President Donald Trump’s administration’s negotiators worked out the details with Canada over the weekend.
Edward Sayre, an economics professor at USM, said the new deal refines, rather than replaces, NAFTA.
“This is largely cosmetic. It doesn’t make huge changes,” said Sayre. “It’s not really going to have a big impact on overall countries, even though it might have a decent impact within some localized industries.”
Sayre, who is also interim director of USM’s School of Social Science and Global Studies, said American auto parts manufacturers and dairy farmers are among those who will benefit from the agreement.
