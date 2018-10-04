Columbia Police arrest several on drug, drug-related charges

Several people were arrested this week on drug, drug-related charges in Columbia.
By Jayson Burnett | October 4, 2018 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 4:37 PM

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Eight people were arrested this this week on drug-related charges in Marion County. On Tuesday Oct. 2, the Columbia Police Department conducted a search warrant on North Main and West Rankin Street.

During the search, officers discovered drug paraphernalia and other controlled substances.

The following people were arrested on misdemeanor charges:

  • Ryan Tolar, 35, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
  • Tresa Wooten, 52, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
  • Jenea Thornhill, 27, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
  • Bobby Turner, 45, was charged with  Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
  • Robert Berry, 31, was charged with  Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
  • Marry Stringer, 52, was charged with  Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
  • Benjamin Holmes, 62, was charged with  Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Police also arrested 39-year-old Jeffery Turner, who was arrested on a felony charge of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession with intent to distribute.

