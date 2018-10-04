Columbia Police arrest several on drug, drug-related charges

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Eight people were arrested this this week on drug-related charges in Marion County. On Tuesday Oct. 2, the Columbia Police Department conducted a search warrant on North Main and West Rankin Street.
During the search, officers discovered drug paraphernalia and other controlled substances.
The following people were arrested on misdemeanor charges:
- Ryan Tolar, 35, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Tresa Wooten, 52, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Jenea Thornhill, 27, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Bobby Turner, 45, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Robert Berry, 31, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Marry Stringer, 52, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Benjamin Holmes, 62, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Police also arrested 39-year-old Jeffery Turner, who was arrested on a felony charge of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession with intent to distribute.
