‘Bad Luck Bandit’ hits himself in the head with object he threw at bulletproof glass

(RNN) - The Prince George’s County Police Department is looking for the would-be burglar who hit himself in the head with an object he’d just thrown at bulletproof glass.
Police have nicknamed the suspect the “Bad Luck Bandit” and his misfortunes were captured on a restaurant’s security camera.
Back on Sept. 20, the suspect used a rock or brick to shatter the glass window at the front of the restaurant. The suspect made entry, but soon ran into his next obstacle: bulletproof glass protecting the front counter.
He decided to continue with the same game plan. He picked up the object and hurled it toward the bulletproof glass.
To nobody’s surprise, the glass didn’t break. Not easily deterred, the suspect picked the object back up and tried again.
Once again, he failed to do what even a speeding bullet wouldn’t have done. The object fell to the restaurant floor a second time.
He picked it up again and prepared for another attempt. He cocked the object back and hurled it toward the barrier a third time.
This time, the barrier sent it flying back at the suspect’s head. He spun around, kneeling in pain, grabbing his head and collapsed to the floor.
“This is perhaps proof there is no such thing as a perfect crime,” police said in a department-issued press release.
He stayed down for a few minutes before finally making his empty-handed exit.
Authorities want anyone in the area who sees someone with a suspicious head injury to give them a call at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or the Regional Investigation Division-Central at 301-390-2160.
