Wednesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray t-storm possible this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are very slim at 20%. Weather will be great this evening with temps in the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Expect more of the same tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and a stray t-storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
We’ll dry out later this week as high pressure takes over our weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Fall is still on backorder as of now. But, models are showing a pattern change in about 2 weeks which could bring cooler weather. I’m holding off on that hope until I’m fairly confident of it happening. I’ll keep you updated!
