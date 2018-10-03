Wednesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray t-storm possible this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are very slim at 20%. Weather will be great this evening with temps in the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.