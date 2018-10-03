USM hosts immigration forum

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students learned more about the subject of illegal immigration Tuesday during a first-ever forum on campus.
Immigrants rights activists, an attorney for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Consul of Mexico from New Orleans gathered for the event at the Liberal Arts Building.
Topics such as sanctuary cities, detention procedures and English requirements for citizenship were discussed.
“I feel like college students definitely need an environment like this, because it helps bringing all the different perspectives,” said student Maggie Matteson.
“I think it’s very valuable to inform everybody about what’s going on,” said Larry Hodnett, another USM student.
USM’s Center for Human Rights and Civil Liberties hosted the forum.
