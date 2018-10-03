USM gains confidence headed into C-USA play

AUBURN, AL (WDAM) - USM’s near-victory at No. 10 Auburn is now in the rearview mirror.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) have a bye week before continuing Conference USA play at North Texas on October 13.
However, USM takes away some positives from its 24-13 loss to the Tigers. Southern Miss limited Auburn to less than 100 yards rushing. The “Nasty Bunch” pressured Jarrett Stidham, sacking the quarterback three times and forcing a fumble.
"There's positive things you take out of this game as a football coach,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “We played the No. 10 ranked team in the country and we gave ourselves a chance to win. We gotta kick that door down and find that way next time."
“We’re keeping our heads up,” said USM senior linebacker Sherrod Ruff. “We played a heck of a game, offense and defense. We just gotta put the puzzles back together, correct our mistakes and everything but our heads are high right now. It’s conference time, everybody’s locking in now. It’s conference time, that game’s behind us now. Our heads are high, we’re going into a bye week now and we’re going to go in focused.”
