Tax forfeited properties in Laurel, Jones Co. to go up for sale

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - At Tuesday night‘s Laurel City Council meeting, Mayor Johnny McGee made an announcement that during the month of October, the Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a property sale for land located in the city as well as the county.
The land ranges in price from $74,000 down to $30.
Interested buyers can go to the inspection department at city hall to find the addresses of these properties. McGee said the sale will be a good thing for the city.
“Well, it’s definitely a good thing for the city because it will give these properties an opportunity to get back on the tax rolls. Somebody will be paying taxes on them, and they won’t just be sitting there growing grass,“ said McGee.
The land is from properties that taxes weren’t paid for over the years, which makes them fall into the property of the city. “We’ve got over 200 in the city, and hopefully we can get them sold and get it back on the tax rolls. Somebody could build some houses on it. Some of them already have houses on, so hopefully it will be a good thing for some of the citizens of the city,” said McGee.
The sale begins Wednesday and runs through the end of the month. Potential buyers interested in Jones County properties need to go to the Secretary of State‘s website.
