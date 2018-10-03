Player of the Week - West Jones senior Antoine Kirk

SOSO, MS (WDAM) - The West Jones defense has been out of this world through six games – allowing just five points per contest, which has translated to five straight wins and three shutouts.
“The funny thing about that is, everybody’s telling us how good our defense is, the key to that is having good players,” said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. “And we got some really, really good players that have high motors with a high IQ.”
One of those really good players is senior Antoine Kirk.
The defensive back has had a hand in West Jones five wins this season because he knows how to get a hand on the football – Kirk’s intercepted four passes in two games.
“The biggest part of it is my team,” Kirk said. “My D-line and my linebackers, they were a big part of that. I was able to play my assignment and play my position well, read the play and make plays on the ball.”
“He understands the game,” Pierson said. “He plays offense for us and he plays wideout, so he understands routes and concepts. He’s able to jump routes before the quarterback makes a decision. He’s a gambler. He’s going to take risks and we like that.”
The risks have turned into high reward for the Mustangs so far. Leading the team in receptions as well, “AK” has turned into a weapon in his senior season.
“He’s always had talent, but he wasn’t able to harness the talent,” Pierson said. “He got distracted and pulled in other directions. This year at the beginning of the year, me and him sat down and said, ‘Let’s see how good you can be. Let’s get locked in and give me six months and let’s see what can happen.’ And I think proof’s in the pudding, he’s a good player.”
A very good player that coach Pierson believes could play on the offense or defensive side of the ball in college.
That’s the goal for Kirk, right after winning a state title.
“If he continues to progress with the work ethic he has right now and the locked-in mode, I think he can play at the next level as a slot receiver or on the back end,” Pierson said.
“Right now, I’m working on trying to get some good film to put out there for coaches to notice me,” Kirk said. “So when that time comes, I can be ready for it.”
