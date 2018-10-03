Patriot Guard rider dies after crash en route to Brookhaven officer’s funeral; second rider airlifted

BOGUE CHITTO, MS (WLBT) - A Patriot Guard rider en route to the Brookhaven officer’s funeral was killed when he was involved in a wreck on I-55.
Another Patriot Guard member was injured and airlifted to a Jackson hospital. According to Larry Weathersby (the Director of American Legion Riders) the injured rider has road rash and is conscious.
The two Patriot Guard riders were coming in from Louisiana to the funeral.
The wreck happened in an area where there is road construction near Bogue Chitto. Uneven pavement could have played a role in the crash.
All lanes were blocked on I-55 northbound near the Bogue Chitto exit when the crash happened. They have since been reopened.
According to MHP Corporal Brandon Fortenberry, one of the riders died at King Daughters after being taken by ambulance.
They have not yet been identified.
We will continue to update this developing story.
