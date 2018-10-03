New poll released with Senate special election projections

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The newly released NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll shows Mike Espy in the lead with 25 percent of support but Cindy Hyde-Smith just a point behind with 24 percent. Chris McDaniel taking 19 percent and Tobey Bartee with 4 percent.
Still, Espy’s campaign notes that it’s gaining momentum without having aired a single TV ad. While they are coming, they’ve been more focused on the ground game.
“We’re not running for a runoff," said Espy campaign manager Oleta Fitzgerald. "We’re running on November 6 and we’re trying to turn out as many voters as we possibly can. There is a pathway to victory and we’re working it.”
Chris McDaniel says, he too, is more focused on face-to-face meetings with voters around the state.
“Here’s the thing about polling, I’m not terribly concerned with it at this stage," noted McDaniel. "I am concerned with the people of this state.”
A poll was released last month from pro-McDaniel super PAC Remember Mississippi. It shows McDaniel with an eight point lead and Espy in third place. But still 15 percent undecideds. McDaniel still says he isn’t putting a lot of stock in the polling.
The NBC/SurveyMonkey poll shows 27 percent of those polled don’t know who they’ll vote for. Those undecided voters, though, are a big target at this point.
“There are a lot of undecideds out there," noted McDaniel. "They will find out that I’m the only conservative in this race. They will find out I’m the only lifetime Republican in the race and once they see that Cindy Hyde-Smith voted for Hillary Clinton, they’re going to come my direction, for sure.”
“We know those undecideds are important and we’re going after them as well as trying to make sure they we get the largest turnout that we possibly can on November 6,” added Fitzgerald
