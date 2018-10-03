Man in custody, suspected of sending ricin-related substance to the Pentagon and President Trump

(RNN) - A man is in custody who is suspected of sending envelopes filled with castor beans - a substance from which ricin is derived - to the Pentagon and President Donald Trump.
The Herald Journal News in Logan, Utah, reports the FBI raided a home in that town related to the poisoned mail.
The suspect has been identified as William Clyde Allen III, 39, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah.
Allen is a former U.S. Navy sailor, according to the Herald Journal News, which also reported that he was apparently taken into custody without incident.
According to NBC News, Allen was enlisted in the Navy from 1998 to 2002.
“No wider threat to the public safety exists at this time,” Doug Davis, the FBI Salt Lake City field office spokesman, told the Herald Journal News. “As it is a pending matter, that’s all we can say at this time.”
On Tuesday, two envelopes were isolated in the Pentagon mail screening facility and sent to the FBI. The Associated Press reports one envelope was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the other was addressed to U.S. Navy Adm. John Richardson.
“According to our preliminary analysis, the substance was castor seeds, from which ricin is derived,” Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana White said of the two letters sent to the Pentagon. “The FBI is still investigating.”
No one was injured, and neither envelope made it to the Pentagon.
A third envelope with unknown contents was sent to President Trump.
