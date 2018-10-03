Disabled man looking for answers after home damaged by police

Jefferson Davis County, MS (WDAM) - Last Thursday, a standoff in Jefferson Davis County ended peacefully with Kevin Batimon surrendering to police. His surrender came roughly three hours after he barricaded himself in someone else’s home.
The homeowner, Thomas Harper, had questions that day and is still looking for answers almost a week later.
“How am I gone live and see to my health and take care of my daily needs like I’ve been doing? That’s difficult when I have to find somewhere to stay,” said Harper.
Harper said his home was damaged during that standoff, making conditions there unlivable. He described damaged doors and furniture, shattered windows and the air saturated with tear gas.
As a bystander in the incident having no relation to the crimes allegedly committed by Batimon that day, Harper said he wonders who should be held accountable for the damages to his home.
After several failed attempts to contact officials from many of the agencies present that day, we decide to reach out to Matt Steffey, a law professor at Mississippi College to get answers.
“Well, this is a recurring and complicated situation,” Steffey said.
An official with the U.S. Marshals left Harper a form to fill out. Due to his health condition, not only will it be difficult for him to access the damage and document it, but it will be equally difficult to wait through the process for his home to be repaired.
“They just left a paper for me to get an estimate and send it to them. Like I said, that could take weeks. I need something now,” said Harper.
Steffey said although this is a unique circumstance for someone like Harper and his medical condition, its not uncommon for law enforcement to cause damage in pursuit of a fugitive.
“It’s recurring in a sense that police officers often in the legitimate exercise of their responsibilities end up causing property damage or personal injuries or inconvenience or all sorts of other things to citizens at large,” said Steffey.
Steffey said the agencies present at the standoff all acted in accordance to their rights as enforcers of the law, regardless of the damages that took place.
“Much of the police efforts seem to follow protocol. We are grateful of course that no one was physically injured,” said Steffey. “Mr. Harper and his home are the unfortunate collateral damage, so to speak.”
As far as a common progression is concerned, things remain unclear.
“There’s no easy answer to what comes next. In most instances, Mr. Harper’s remedy is to make an application according to procedures established by the municipality or county or other law enforcement agency to help remedy the property damage,” said Steffey.
Steffey said many of Harper’s losses closely resemble circumstances where victims experience damages after pursuit situations that occur in the public.
“We see this in much more acute circumstances with regrettable regularity where a high-speed chase causes an automobile accident where people are injured, property is damaged or there’s even a loss of life,” said Steffey. "I think this is a hidden cost of law enforcement. I think this is something that doesn’t often get the public’s attention, and I think Mr. Harper’s case is a good example of that.”
Harper was not involved yet highly affected.
“He is just being a good citizen. He’s not facing criminal charges. He just happens to be on his porch when someone is on the run decides to take refuge. Letting the loss fall on Mr. Harper seems harsh, which is why most departments have some procedure available for providing some compensation or assistance,” said Steffey.
Steffey said the expectation that law enforcement should always absorb the costs of inconvenience would be unreasonable.
“To say that each police department has to pay the inconvenience of medical expenses and loss of work and that sort of thing for each individual citizen could end up being a substantial burden on already stretched police resources,” Steffey said.
In Harper’s case lies a complex issue that may deserve more attention in the future.
