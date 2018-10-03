Council votes for city improvements in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council voted on a resolution to improve the city Tuesday night, but it may come with a hefty price tag. Plus, a new lighting project is coming to fruition throughout the city.
The council voted to adopt a resolution in hopes of securing a $45 million bond to improve city streets and municipal buildings. This measure is still in its beginning stages.
Another topic of discussion within council chambers was lighting throughout the city, including the Longleaf Trace.
“We ride the trail a lot, morning and in the evening,” said Paul Hinton.
The council passed an ordinance executing a lighting agreement with Mississippi Power for additional street lights in several areas. One of those locations is an area Hinton frequents as he cycles every morning and afternoon off West 4th Street.
“Oh, that’s going to be great. There are a lot of walkers and riders, and it does get pretty dark through here sometimes. That’s going to be a great addition,” said Hinton.
Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown said yes to the project. he said it’s a small price tag of a little more than $500 on the city’s monthly bill.
“Well, I think it’s good for the safety of the community. Good lighting is always good for the citizens, drivers and your people that are out at night,” said Brown.
Mayor Toby Barker said this comes after residents made their voices heard during a series of more than 20 town hall meetings.
“Well, first we want to make sure people are safe when they are driving, but we also want people to feel secure when they are walking or just in their neighborhood. People want to feel safe where they are. Hattiesburg is a safe city, but we can always do more to enhance that feeling of safety,” said Barker.
