Collins and North Forrest prep for region clash

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - The important stretch of the high school football season looms as region play begins for many Pine Belt area teams.
Collins (5-1) opens Region 8-2A action at North Forrest (4-3) on Friday night.
Both schools have won four straight – both coaches know the game will be a dogfight.
"Coach [Anthony] Dillon’s going to have those guys ready to play,” said Collins head coach Eric Booth. “I know he probably dresses out about 35. He’s going to have those 35 ready to play hard. They're going to play hard for him. Right now, we’re dressing out about 45-50. My guys, we’re going to push ‘em and they're going to play hard all the way to the end."
“[Collins] just has electrifying players on both sides of the field,” said North Forrest head coach Anthony Dillon. “They’re very good in all three phases of the game – defense, offense and special teams. The quarterback has multiple weapons that he can get the ball to. Those guys can turn three-yard hitches into a 70-yard touchdown. So, we know we have a big task ahead of us. Coach Booth is going to have those guys fired up and ready to play.”
