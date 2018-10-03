Collins and North Forrest prep for region clash

“[Collins] just has electrifying players on both sides of the field,” said North Forrest head coach Anthony Dillon. “They’re very good in all three phases of the game – defense, offense and special teams. The quarterback has multiple weapons that he can get the ball to. Those guys can turn three-yard hitches into a 70-yard touchdown. So, we know we have a big task ahead of us. Coach Booth is going to have those guys fired up and ready to play.”