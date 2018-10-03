City of Collins increases sewer and garbage rates

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - The City of Collins has adopted a sewer rate increase of $14 for 3,000 gallons or less and a residential garbage rate increase of $12 per month, $20 per month for small commercial and $100 per month for large commercial. The base rate of $3.35 for sewer will stay the same.
People can expect to see those changes on their next utility bill.
Mayor Hope Magee Jones said those increases will go directly toward costs to properly run the departments.
“We have to provide that for them, and we’re going to do our best to keep that regulated where it’s suppose to be and where it’s mandated by the state,” said Jones.
Jones said she’s been working on plans with other city leaders to keep underground infrastructure in good condition.
“We have some structure things that we’re going to have to do in the future, because we’ve got some old stuff underground,” said Jones. “We want to make sure that the money is there when we start having to replace all of those items, such as those different pipes that are under there that are corroded or things like that.”
Jones said as of right now, she can’t say whether or not there will be more increases in the future, but if so, the city will make sure to notify the public in a timely manner.
She said residents can contact city hall if they have any questions or concerns.
