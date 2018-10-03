Barker issues dyslexia awareness proclamation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is hoping to increase awareness of dyslexia. Dyslexia is a learning disorder that makes it difficult for some to read and spell.
On Tuesday, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker came to the Dubard School for Learning Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi to proclaim October as Dyslexia Awareness Month.
“Here in Hattiesburg, we’re blessed to have the educational institutions to specialize in this, that can provide direct care for these students and equip them with the skill sets to be successful later on,” said Barker.
About 80 students currently attend the Dubard School, ranging in age from 4 years old to 13.
“Anytime that we can build awareness of problems that students have, learning how to talk, read, write, spell, that’s a win,” said Missy Schraeder, interim director of the Dubard School for Language Disorders.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.