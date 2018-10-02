WDAM 7 All-Star: Dannis Jackson

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - Sumrall quarterback Dannis Jackson humbly received his Under Armour All-American jersey Monday morning. Friends and family gathered at Sumrall High School for the presentation.
The Ole Miss commit is among the top 100 athletes in the nation that will travel to Orlando, FL this winter to compete in the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 3, 2019.
“It’s a great honor and a dream of mine to play in an All-American game. I am just thankful,” Jackson said.
Some famous NFL stars that have participated in this game include Julio Jones, Leonard Fournette, A.J. Green and more.
“It’s an honor for Dannis. It’s an honor for our team and our community. Everybody’s really proud of this. He’s earned it. He’s a guy that’s worked really hard. I’m most proud of his humble nature,” Sumrall head coach Shannon White said.
The senior has led his team to a 7-0 start so far this season. Sumrall will have an away game this Friday against Lawrence County.
