Tuesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone ! We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray t-storm possible this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are very slim at 20 percent. Weather will be great this evening with temps in the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.