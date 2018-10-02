TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Hattiesburg to shut down roads for repairs

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In order make repairs, the City of Hattiesburg will close down two roads. On Oct. 2, starting at 8 a.m., road crews will close N. 11th Ave. from Hardy Street to Dearborne Street for sewer repairs. Officials say the closure should re-open on Oct.4.
The alley adjacent to 102 S. 28th Avenue will also shut down on Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. and re-open on Oct. 3. Detour signs will be posted for those traveling in the area. Those living in the area will still be able to access their homes.
