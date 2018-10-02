Judge sentences men charged in Hattiesburg ATF investigation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced two Hattiesburg men to federal prison on Oct. 2. Santoria French and Lemont Antoine Jackson pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in July.
French pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while Jackson--- a three time convicted felon--- pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
At the time of the undercover operation, authorities said French sold cocaine and guns to a confidential informant on at least 12 different occasions between Oct. 17, 2016 and Feb. 9, 2017. The investigation also uncovered that Jackson transported a Yugoslavian 7.62 caliber rifle with 30 round magazines from Jackson to Hattiesburg, which he sold to an undercover agent on May 25, 2017 for $530.
Starrett sentenced French to 48 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release afterwards. He was also ordered to pay a $3, 000 fine. Jackson was sentenced to 86 months in federal prison.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.