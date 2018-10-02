Judge sentences men charged in Hattiesburg ATF investigation

At the time of the undercover operation, authorities said French sold cocaine and guns to a confidential informant on at least 12 different occasions between Oct. 17, 2016 and Feb. 9, 2017. The investigation also uncovered that Jackson transported a Yugoslavian 7.62 caliber rifle with 30 round magazines from Jackson to Hattiesburg, which he sold to an undercover agent on May 25, 2017 for $530.