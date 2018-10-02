HPD sends officers to work in Brookhaven following officer deaths

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Governor Phil Bryant has ordered State and American flags on public property fly at half-staff to mourn the loss of the three law enforcement officers killed this past weekend in Mississippi.
Flags ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise Tuesday until sunset October 4th, mourning the loss of Brookhaven Officers James White and Zach Moak along with Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Smith.
We spoke with Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker who said the three deaths are hitting the department hard.
Chief Anthony Parker said, "These guys leave home every morning not knowing, if they kiss their wife goodbye, not knowing if they are coming back home in the evening."
The deaths of Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Smith and Brookhaven Police Officers James White and Zach Moak hitting the core of the Hattiesburg Police force.
Chief Parker said, "It also brings it home to us here in Hattiesburg since we have experienced the same thing. It's kind of opened old wounds, you might say. It brings back memories. It kind of re-hashes some old memories for them."
A moment of silence and a prayer upon the fallen heroes and those affected is how Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker began his day with his officers. Chief Parker has a long tenure in law enforcement. Serving 27 years with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Chief Parker retired from serving as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations back in 2009. He said throughout the years, loosing members of the law enforcement brotherhood, is heartbreaking.
Chief Parker said, "It affects us in any situation we go in. Now days in today's society we never know what's around the corner waiting on us."
The outpouring of love and support for both MHP and Brookhaven PD continues.
Chief Parker said, "We are there for them. Actually, I am sending officers over there to help patrol the streets. They requested our help and we are sending officers over there. We are going to do anything within our power to support them."
As a community of blue prepares to lay the fallen to rest.
Chief Anthony Parker said, “Whenever one of our brothers lay down their life, giving the ultimate sacrifice, it’s always a tragic event for us.”
