Hattiesburg taking steps to create new historic district

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s historic district could be expanding relatively soon near downtown and the outlying area.
Hattiesburg historic preservation planner Russell Archer told the City Council Monday evening that five distinct areas that would be combined to form the “Hub City Downtown Conservation District.”
The majority of downtown Hattiesburg falls under the National Register District, a federal designation that provides much more stringent guidelines before the exterior look of “resources” such as buildings, bridges or open sites can be changed or redeveloped.
The new conservation district would not affect the federal district but would provide a local version of the protective criteria, operating under the same requirements as other local historic districts, such as The Oaks and Parkhaven.
The five areas include:
· Town Square Park
· Railroad yards along on Gordon Street, north toward the old Rice Potato Chip building
· Structures and sites along the north side of Hardy Street going west from downtown
· Mobile Street corridor, from downtown up to East Seventh Street
· The city parking lot area to the southwest of downtown
Archer said the city currently counts 202 “resources” under the federal register and local conservation district. The new district would bring the figure up to around 260.
Planning Division manager Ginger Lowery told the council if the timeline holds, she hoped to ask for a vote by council in early January to create the new district.
