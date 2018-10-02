Hattiesburg offers plenty to do in the month of October

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - October is a month full of fall events and hopes for cooler weather. For the City of Hattiesburg, it’s one of the busiest months of the year.
“Today, we officially declared October the greatest month to be a Hattiesburger,” Mayor Toby Barker said.
Barker spoke Tuesday morning before a crowd at Murky Waters BBQ on Hardy Street. The topic was the opportunities for tourism, civic engagement and economic development that arise during the month of October.
“Hattiesburg is such a great place to live and visit during the month of October,” Barker said. “We encourage everyone to one, be present. Great traditions are born from the ideas of passionate people, but great traditions are sustained with all of us in our community showing up.”
According to Barker, October offers the perfect time for people living inside the city and surrounding areas to experience something new and exciting in the Hub City.
For a full list of October happenings in the City of Hattiesburg, visit the October in Hattiesburg page on Facebook.
