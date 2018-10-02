Hattiesburg council to consider tax abatements

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Eleven Hattiesburg companies are asking for an additional $1.1 million in combined tax abatements based on a collective $65 million invested by the respective businesses in themselves during the past year.
The Hattiesburg City Council received a report from the Area Development Partnership, outlining the economic engines the companies have become, with more than 3,400 people employed between them and a payroll of more than $1.06 million.
The council is expected to vote on the requests within the month. Any additional exemption would not affect the ad valorem tax that is earmarked for the Hattiesburg Public School District.
“We need to be able to explain to our constituents the impact of these companies on our communities, so this is very important for us to help us understand,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said.
In other news, the council is expected to vote Wednesday on:
· Whether to apply for a general obligation bond that would supply up to $45 million. The money would be used toward the construction of the Public Safety Complex.
· Adopt resolutions on 12 properties “in such a state of uncleanliness, so as to be a menace to the health and safety of the community. Another six resolutions would order that cleanup costs be assessed against another six properties, not to exceed the value of the property.
· Approve the purchase of 10 in-car video systems and 10, VISTA Wi-Fi extended capacity system for not more the $77,500 for the Hattiesburg police department
