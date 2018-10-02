Drug round-up in Laurel nets 14 arrests

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related arrests. Officers with the SRT Teams issued a search warrant in the 1100 block of Church Street, the 800 block of W. 12th Street and 900 block of N, 14th Ave for those tied to the sale of narcotics including:
Rodney D. Reed – Sale of Heroin
Eric Reed – Conspiracy to sell Heroin
Dedrick rogers – Sale of meth within 1500 feet of a Daycare
Lamelvin Bell – Possession of Cocaine with intent.
Jabus Allen Jr. – Sale of Hydrocodone within 1500 feet of a park
Damian Foxhall – Possession of Cocaine and heroin within 1500 feet of a church.
Arthur Cody – Sale of Cocaine
Anthony earl Hatten – Sale of Cocaine
Felix White – Sale of Cocaine
Len Armstrong III – Sale of Heroin
Arthur Miller – Sale of Cocaine
Felecia Hollinger – Possession of Meth.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 399- 4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428- STOP.
