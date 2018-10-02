Doctor offers tips as Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - You’ve probably started seeing pink appear all over the place. That’s because Monday is the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. John “Bo” Hrom shared some vital information about breast cancer, a disease that affects thousands of lives every year.
“Roughly every two minutes, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer, and every 13 minutes, a woman passes away from breast cancer,” said Hrom. “One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. If you take the noninvasive cases, also it’s about 1 in 6 women.”
Bohrom said breast cancer can be detected through a mammogram and recommends women be tested at least once every two years. He said some women may be more at risk genetically than others when it comes to the disease.
“Patients who have a family history of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer are at risk of a mutation called BRCA and they should be tested for this,” said Hrom.
He also recommends all women, regardless of those factors, be tested. There are also preventative measures women can take to prevent the disease.
“One thing that we can do to help prevent breast cancer is to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle, eating a well-balanced, healthy diet and exercising daily.”
Doctors have come up with treatments over the years that ultimately lead to patients being cured of the disease.
“After a person has a biopsy that confirms that they have breast cancer, that usually requires surgical treatment after that, and deepening on what type of surgery, they made need radiation therapy, chemotherapy or hormonal therapy afterwards,” said Hrom.
Hrom recommends women get a mammogram at least once every two years after turning 40. Early detection of breast cancer can save lives.
