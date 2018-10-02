McConnell: Democrats are aiming 'mud and muck' at Kavanaugh

Among the allegations McConnell criticized was one brought by a "tabloid lawyer" he did not name whose client has alleged she was victimized at a party attended by Kavanaugh friends and for which "there conveniently happened to be zero witnesses." Julie Swetnick made that assertion in a sworn statement and is represented by Michael Avenatti, who also represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her claim that Trump paid her for silence about an alleged 2006 affair.