One charged, one hospitalized in Jefferson Davis County shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One man is in the Jefferson Davis County jail and another recovering in the hospital after a Friday night shooting. Authorities said the shooting happened around nine o’clock Friday night in the Silvercreek area.
Anthony Brunson is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities said he shot Keith McCauley in the chest.
Brunson is in the Jefferson Davis County Jail.
The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital. Authorities expect him to recover.
