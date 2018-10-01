Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood to announce his candidacy for governor

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood has issued a statement regarding his run for governor.
“Out of respect for the Brookhaven police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last weekend, I will suspend my planned statewide announcements until further notice," said Hood in the statement.
Hood said he will make a single announcement regarding his candidacy in his hometown of Houston on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., on the steps of the Chickasaw County Courthouse.
He also stated that he plans to attend the funerals of the two brave officers on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Please keep the families of Patrolman James White and Corporal Zach Moak and all of the Brookhaven Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.” he added.
