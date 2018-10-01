Man formally charged in north Mississippi shooting that killed off-duty state trooper

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The man accused of killing an off-duty state trooper and injuring another man in north Mississippi has now been formally charged.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said they are “deeply saddened by the loss of Trooper Kenneth “Josh” Smith.” They added that this past weekend was tragic for law enforcement and our state.
Troy Anthony Eaton was formally charged with one count of capital murder and one count of attempted murder for the death of Trooper Smith and the shooting of Rickie Vale.
“On behalf of the Department of Public Safety, we offer our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time,” said Commissioner Marshall Fisher.
“As Corporal Smith’s former training director, I watched Josh become a state trooper in 2007. When he, as all troopers do, took his oath of office he adopted a philosophy that the lives of others are more important than that of his own,” remarked Colonel Chris Gillard. "Today, the Mississippi Highway Patrol family mourns the loss of one of our own, which is especially painful. It is also important to remember not how Josh died, but how he lived.”
Trooper Smith had served with the Mississippi Highway Patrol since 2007 and was an active member of the SWAT. team.
The case is still under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
As the defendant has been formally charged, the agency defers all questions to District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office.
