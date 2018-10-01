Man formally charged in north Mississippi shooting that killed off-duty state trooper

“As Corporal Smith’s former training director, I watched Josh become a state trooper in 2007. When he, as all troopers do, took his oath of office he adopted a philosophy that the lives of others are more important than that of his own,” remarked Colonel Chris Gillard. "Today, the Mississippi Highway Patrol family mourns the loss of one of our own, which is especially painful. It is also important to remember not how Josh died, but how he lived.”