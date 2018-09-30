Jury to continue deliberations Monday in Jessica Chambers murder trial

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Jurors have ended deliberations for the night in the trial of Quinton Tellis for the murder of Jessica Chambers.
Sunday afternoon, the jury began deliberations shortly before 3 p.m. CDT. At about 7 p.m., the jury ended deliberations for the night. They will resume Monday morning at 9 a.m.
“I’m calling on Jesus,” said a member of the Tellis family.
Before court, the Tellis family and friends said a prayer.
Jessica’s family sat on one side of the courtroom and the Tellis family on the other as the defense called several witnesses.
Tellis’ sister Shaneeka Williams told investigators she was at a hangout called The Sandbox all day and saw her brother there as well.
When asked if she had any reason to lie, Shaneeka said “no.”
Quinton’s alibi is that he was at The Sandbox with his friend Big Mike.
Big Mike testified he left for Nashville around 2:30 the day Jessica Chambers was set on fire to see a Titans game. Prosecutors called a rebuttal witness, who testified he was with Big Mike in his car around 2:30 heading to Nashville.
Boone Mister also testified for the defense, saying he met Chambers at a convenience store outside Courtland at her request in the morning of December 6.
“She was there waiting on me,” Mister said.
Mister never said why the 19-year-old wanted to meet him.
Meanwhile, Jessica’s father Ben said he is pleased with the prosecution’s case. When asked how he thought the case was going, he said it was “great. I have no complaints this time.”
Jurors then heard two hours of closing arguments.
“Jessica Chambers just could not articulate what she wanted to,” said prosecutor Jay Hale.
Hale starting his closing with likely the biggest obstacle for prosecutors – nine first responders and law enforcement testifying Jessica Chambers told them Eric set her on fire.
The defense told jurors the teenager did name “Eric.”
“’He set me on fire, Eric set me on fire,’” said defense attorney Darla Palmer. “Those are the facts.”
“Jessica Chambers was a human being who loved all people,” said prosecutor John Champion.
The trial has lasted for the five days.
Jurors spent the day Saturday listening to cell phone testimony that investigators said showed Quinton Tellis was with Jessica Chambers when she was set on fire.
Jurors also watched video that showed Chambers just hours before that happened.
Chambers, 19, was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.
Tellis was on trial last year for the murder, but the end result was a hung jury.
Day 1 recap: Click here
Day 2 recap: Click here
Day 3 recap: Click here
Day 4 recap: Click here
Day 5 recap: Click here
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.