Judge sends jury back after they’re unable to reach verdict in Tellis trial

PANOLA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - The trial of Quinton Tellis is back in the hands of the jury after bringing back another hung jury.
The judge asked the jury to come to a decisive conclusion in the retrial of Tellis, who is accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in Panola County, Mississippi.
This is Tellis' second time on trial for the murder after a hung jury last year.
Chambers was found burned alive near Courtland in December 2014.
Before the proceedings began Monday, the judge told the court that someone posted a photo of the jury online. That person has been arrested.
In closing arguments Sunday, the defense said the facts are Chambers told first responders someone named Eric set her on fire-- nine first responders and law enforcement at the crime scene testifed Chamber told them Eric set her on fire before she died.
The prosecution says Chambers couldn't articulate what she really wanted to say.
Earlier in this trial Prosecutors called a speech pathologist to the stand who said Chambers would not have been able to speak to first responders because of the severe burns she had on 98 percent of her body.
This weekend, the jury also listened to cell phone testimony which investigators said showed Tellis was with Chambers when she died.
Both families were in the courtroom yesterday.The Chambers familiy says they’re happy with the case the prosecution laid out. The Tellis family says they’re looking to Jesus for the best outcome.
