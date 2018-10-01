Governor orders flag to fly at half-staff to mourn loss of three law enforcement officers

Governor orders flag to fly at half-staff to mourn loss of three law enforcement officers
By Waverly McCarthy | October 1, 2018 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:21 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Governor Bryant has ordered that State and American flags on public property will fly at half-staff to mourn the loss of three law enforcement officers killed over the weekend.

Governor orders flag to fly at half-staff to mourn loss of three law enforcement officers.
Governor orders flag to fly at half-staff to mourn loss of three law enforcement officers.

The Governor has ordered that all flags fly at half-staff from sunrise on October 2 until sunset on October 4 to mourn the loss of James White, Zach Moak and MHP Trooper Josh Smith

Patrolman James White and Cpl. Zach Moak were shot and killed responded to a ‘shots fired’ call early Saturday morning.

[ Two “fallen heroes”, suspect identified in early morning shootout in Brookhaven, Mississippi ]

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Smith was shot and killed while off-duty in north Mississippi.

[ Off-duty state trooper killed, second man injured in early morning shooting in north Mississippi ]

Governor Phil Bryant has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff to mourn the loss of three law enforcement officers over the weekend. Source: Phil Bryant/Twitter
Governor Phil Bryant has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff to mourn the loss of three law enforcement officers over the weekend. Source: Phil Bryant/Twitter

Many are offering their condolences after the three men’s lives were lost.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.