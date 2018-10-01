City of Hattiesburg adding adult volleyball to recreation menu

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Registration for the inaugural season of adult volleyball will remain open through next week for both individuals and teams.
The latest recreational program to be offered through the City of Hattiesburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation, will be played beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Rowan Elementary School.
Registration for individuals will close on Wednesday, Oct. 10, while registration for teams will close on Friday, Oct. 12.
Players must be at least 18 years old prior to Oct. 1, 2018. Teams consist of a minimum six players.
The season begins on Oct. 18 and will run six weeks. The championship will be held on Dec. 6 (no match during Thanksgiving holiday weekend).
National Federation of State High School Association rules and regulations will be followed.
Registration is $30 per individual or $200 per team.
For more information, contact Kristen Nooe at knooe@hattiesburgms.com or (601) 467-7879
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.