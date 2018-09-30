Southern Miss comes up short against Auburn, 24-13

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss came up short tonight at Jordan-Hare Stadium falling to the Auburn Tigers 24-13.
The Golden Eagle’s defense played solid tonight holding the Tiger’s offense to only 24 points.
An Abraham to Watkins connection put the Eagles back in the game early in the 4th quarter, but in the end, time was pivotal and the Golden Eagles couldn’t complete the comeback.
Southern Miss will travel to Denton next Saturday to face North Texas.
