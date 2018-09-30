Saturday 6 p.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s.
For Sunday, you can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows around 70.
On Monday, we have a better shot at showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain is 50 percent.
For Tuesday into Friday, there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
By Saturday expect a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.