Saints stay undefeated on the road with a 33-18 win over the Giants

(WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints improved to 3-1 on the season, and 2-0 on the road, with a 33-18 victory over the Giants (1-3).
Alvin Kamara rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Black and Gold. Drew Brees threw for a 217 yards, with no touchdowns on the day.
Manning and the Giants got on the scoreboard first, with a Sterling Shepard 2-yard touchdown reception. The Manning-Shepard connection staked the G-Men to a 7-0 lead.
We knew that Taysom Hill possesses a ton of talent, against the Giants he put it all on display. In the first quarter, Taysom Hill returned a kick, threw a completed pass, was a lead blocker on a run, and caught a pass.
The Saints defense forced a huge turnover in the second quarter courtesy of a P.J. Williams forced fumble. Marshon Lattimore scooped up the ball, and took it inside the Giants red zone. It would lead to Wil Lutz’s third field goal of the afternoon, giving the Saints a 9-7 edge.
In the third quarter the Saints finally found the end zone. Hill was at the QB spot running the read option offense, Alvin Kamara took the handoff going for a 9-yard touchdown run. This gave the Saints some breathing room, with a 19-7 lead.
Kamara finds the end zone again, scoring from four yards out, extending the Saints lead to 26-10.
Kamara wasn’t done, he went for a third touchdown late in the contest, this time from 49 yards out.
