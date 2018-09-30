Off-duty state trooper killed, second man injured in early morning shooting

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - An off-duty state trooper is dead and another man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting.
State troopers and local law enforcement agencies responded to Hatchie Bottom, near the Tippah County-Alcorn County line, at approximately 12:45 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found two people that were suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Rickie Dale Vick of Michigan City, and 32-year-old Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith of Walnut, an off-duty state trooper.
Vick was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Trooper Smith was fatally wounded and pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi, Mississippi. He surrendered to law enforcement authorities at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Local, state, and federal authorities assisted with the search for Eaton.
The investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.