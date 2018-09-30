NASA: Skull-shaped asteroid to pass by Earth on Halloween night

(CNN) - Outer space will be sending us something spooky in the skies above Earth on Halloween night.
An asteroid in the shape of a skull is headed this way.
Experts at NASA’s jet propulsion lab in California said the space rock is most likely a dead comet. They said asteroid 2015 TB145 lost a lot of substance after making a number of passes around the sun.
NASA spotted the dead “skull” comet with its infrared telescope on Mauna Kea, HI.
On Halloween, the comet is expected to safely fly by to within 302,000 miles of Earth.
