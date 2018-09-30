High School Football Recap: Week 7

WIGGINS, MS (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Jarod Conner ran for 248 yards and four touchdowns and threw for two more scores as the as Hattiesburg High School ran away from Stone High School 56-14 Friday night in Region 4-5A play.
The Tigers (6-0, 2-0) led 14-0 after one quarter and 17-0 at halftime before blowing the game open by outscoring the Tomcats 25-7 in the third quarter.
Conner completed 8-of-21 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes went to senior Jarius McFarland, who had four catches for 109 yards.
Conner needed just 15 carries to collect his rushing yardage and that effort was bolstered by 85 yards and a touchdown from senior Drexlan Allen. Junior Jamal Donaldson added 52 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
The Tigers return home this week, hosting Pearl River Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils (2-4, 1-1) dropped a track meet of a football game to Wayne County High School Friday, falling 53-41 in Waynesboro.
Seminary 33, West Marion 6
SEMINARY _ Sophomore running back Marquise Crosby scored on runs of 18 yards and 1 yard as the Bulldogs sullied the Trojans’ unbeaten season by handing them a loss in the Region 8-3A opener for both teams.
Seminary built a 21-0 halftime lead on Crosby’s two runs and a 2-yard touchdown run by junior Jordan Barrett.
West Marion got within 21-6 in the third quarter on a 6-yard pass from junior quarterback Jeremiah Holder to senior Noland Miller Jr.
But Seminary tacked on fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 10-yard pass from senior quarterback Jeff Miller to senior tight end Caleb Reardon and a 46-yard run by sophomore Joseph Owens.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-0 Region 8-3A) will host Wesson High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cobras (4-2. 0-1) dropped a 44-0 decision to Columbia High School Friday.
The Trojans (6-1, 0-1) will visit Jefferson Davis County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (5-2, 1-0) won their third consecutive game with a 20-13 victory Friday.
West Jones 35, Natchez 0
NATCHEZ _ The Mustangs scored on three consecutive plays in the second quarter, junior Ladarrius McRunnels scored two touchdowns despite netting 1 yard rushing and West Jones logged its second, consecutive shutout to open Region 3-5A play.
The Mustangs, who won their fifth consecutive game, grabbed a 7-0 lead after one quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Alan Follis to senior Byron Young.
West Jones broke the game open in the second period.
McRunnels scored on a 1-yard run to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead. A Mustangs’ interception set up McRunnels’ 3-yard run on West Jones’ next play, and following yet another interception, Follis found senior Jalen Graham with a 25-yard scoring pass for a 28-.0 lead.
Senior receiver/defensive back Antoine Kirk ended the scoring on a 9-yard reverse. Kirk also had two of West Jones’ three interceptions as the Mustangs recorded their third shutout of the season, holding the Bulldogs 4-2, 1-1) to 86 yards total offense.
