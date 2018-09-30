FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday 5 p.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For tonight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
As we head back to school and work the forecast calls for only isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90. The chance for rain is 30 percent.
For Tuesday through Friday look for above normal temperatures with only a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90-91 degree range. The chance for rain is 20 percent.
Lows will be in the lower 70s.
For Saturday expect a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
For Sunday there is on a 20 percent for a shower or thunderstorm with highs again in the upper 80s.
